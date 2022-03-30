March 31 Letters to the Editor

By Big Bend Sentinel

Dear Editor,

There has been talk of closing access to the BBNP area where that terrible act of vandalism took place by some thoughtless, immature and disrespectful people.

To the authorities of the park, I beg them not to close it and here is why:

I had the privilege of going there with a group of four, and two of us had back and walking problems, but we could do this easy hike! The flatland was a blessing and although we saw the horrid vandalism, we were still thrilled by wondrous things. My friends could traverse this beautiful area with little or no help. This was a wondrous adventure and easy on our aging bodies!

Please do not close that access. We had a joyous day !

Marjie Erkkila

Fort Davis