Obituary: Frances DeAnda Frias

By Big Bend Sentinel

Frances DeAnda Frias, 79, of Marfa, Texas, went to be with the Lord on March 23, 2022, in El Paso, Texas.

Viewing will be held at the Alpine Memorial Funeral Home Memorial Chapel on April 2, 2022, from 2 to 5 p.m. Cremation burial will be scheduled for the immediate family at a later date.

Frances was born in Marfa to Conrado “Sarge” and Maria DeAnda on May 27, 1942. She attended school in Marfa. She married Pedro Baeza Frias on May 13, 2008, in Marfa. She worked for the sheriff’s office, Presidio County Tax Collector’s office, and U.S. Border Patrol in Marfa. She also worked at MHMR in Alpine, Texas. She enjoyed having prayer meetings at home and at church. She loved to help people. She also enjoyed visiting her comadres. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed.

Frances is preceded in death by her husband, Pedro Frias; parents, Conrado “Sarge” and Maria DeAnda; and brother, Orlando Contreras.

Frances is survived by her daughters, Ida Martinez (Fred) of Artesia, New Mexico; Rita Sanchez (Johnny) of Marfa; Ina Razo of Alpine; sister Maria DeAnda of El Paso, Texas; niece, Bella Farley of El Paso; several nieces and nephews; stepdaughter Carol Sue Gonzales (Victor); stepsons Pete Frias Jr. (Terry), Robert Frias (Veronica), and Mike Frias all of El Paso; grandchildren Adriana Sanchez of McKinney, Texas, Daniel Martinez of San Antonio, Victor Gonzalez Jr., Anna Monique Gonzalez, Elaine Frias, Samuel Frias, Adam Frias, Robert John Frias, Amanda Frias, Nick Frias, Mike Christopher Frias; and 13 great-grandchildren and one on the way.

Online condolences may be left at: www.alpinememorialfuneralhome.com

Services have been entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home in Alpine, Texas.