Obituary: Pedro Baeza Frias

Pedro Baeza Frias, 83, of Marfa, Texas, went to be with the Lord on February 15, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas.

Viewing was held at Alpine Memorial Funeral Home Memorial Chapel on February 19, 2022. Cremation burial will be scheduled for the immediate family at a later date.

Pedro was born in Marfa to Mike and Felomena Frias on June 28, 1939. He attended school in Marfa. He married Frances DeAnda on May 13, 2008, in Marfa. He worked for Cashway as a manager for over 30 years and BMC West as a contract salesman. He was a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys and enjoyed walking and having breakfast with friends.

Pedro is preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Felomena Frias, and Isabel Frias.

Pedro is survived by his daughter, Carol Sue Gonzales (Victor); sons Pete Frias Jr. (Terry), Robert Frias (Veronica) and Mike Frias all of El Paso, Texas; brother, Mike Scott (Yolanda) of El Paso; stepdaughters Ida Martinez (Fred) of Artesia, New Mexico, Rita Sanchez (Johnny) of Marfa, Ina Razo of Alpine, Texas; grandchildren, Victor Gonzalez Jr., Anna Monique Gonzalez, Elaine Frias, Samuel Frias, Adam Frias, Robert John Frias, Amanda Frias, Nick Frias, Mike Christopher Frias, Adriana Sanchez, Daniel Martinez; and 13 great-grandchildren and one on the way.

