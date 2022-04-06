News

Alamito Foundation partners with Marfa Junior High and High School to host career fair 

From left, Lais Salcido, Brianna Sanchez, Evelyn Sanchez, Kiara Gonzales and Brianna Ramos looking through old Presidio County documents of registered ranch brands. Photo courtesy of Caroline Travis, Alamito Foundation.
By Big Bend Sentinel

April 6, 2022 425 PM

MARFA — The Alamito Foundation, a local organization focusing on student education and land conservation, partnered with Marfa Independent School District last week to host a career fair for Marfa Junior High and High School students.

“The mission of Alamito Foundation is to help Marfa students create a vision for their life and connect them to resources to help them pursue that vision,” said Caroline Travis, program director at the Alamito Foundation. “Our hope was that the presenters’ passion for their careers would be contagious to the students.” 

From left, Zoey Salgado, Itzel Urrutia, Kayla Vasquez, Sara Salgado, Mary Fer Martinez and Natasha Labrado get to practice voting on voting machines provided by Florcita Zubia in her presentation about the County Clerk’s Office. Photo courtesy of Caroline Travis, Alamito Foundation.

The career fair introduced students to a variety of occupations and allowed them to choose their own schedule for the day, attending the presentations that most interested them. Representatives from the Marfa Police Department, Marfa EMS, Border Patrol, American Electric Power (AEP), Dixon Water Foundation, the City of Marfa, The Big Bend Sentinel, Presidio County, Ballroom Marfa, Mira Marfa as well as a funeral director, welders and other entrepreneurs gave presentations and answered student questions. 

“We are extremely grateful for all of the presenters who took time out of their work day to share with Marfa students,” said Travis.

Ernesto Zubia answers students’ questions about the construction industry and operating your own business. Photo courtesy of Caroline Travis, Alamito Foundation.

There were even several Marfa ISD alumni who returned to share about their careers after high school, said Travis. Students were grateful for the opportunity to learn more about the various career paths and professional industries they might pursue after high school graduation. 

“Everyone loved it and it is something that me and my classmates really needed as we are about to graduate,” said senior Ethan Sainz. 

