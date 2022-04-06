By Big Bend Sentinel

Alpine Public Library’s Alpine’s Talented Stars fundraiser will be held on Saturday, April 9, at Kokernot Outdoor Theatre, at 5:00 p.m. Local talent and local food will highlight the library’s first-ever talent show for kids and adults. Acts will include songs, dances, skits, musical ensembles, cartoonists, dramatic readings, mothers and daughters, husbands and wives, friends and more friends.

Tickets, which include Roux Alpine gumbo and dessert, are available now at the library. Tickets are $35.00/couple, $20/single, $7.00/child 11 and under. Beer, wine, and water will be available for a donation.

Kids will perform starting at 5:15 after an opening dance by Heather Plumberg; adults will perform starting at 7:00. Food service will run from 5:45 to 6:45.

The acts that win the most $5 votes will receive trophies. Online voting is available now through the library website.

Credit card sales will not be available at Kokernot Outdoor Theatre on the night of the event. All event tickets purchased at the door and all votes for talent must be paid by cash or check.

Alpine Public Library is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. Its mission is to build community, encourage literacy, and promote lifelong learning. It endeavors to create and maintain a welcoming facility with relevant and enriching resources that connect our diverse and geographically remote area to the world.

Those seeking more information can call Lee Smith at 432-837-2621.