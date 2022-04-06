CDRI to host guest lecturer James Cornett on Thursday, April 14

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — The Chihuahuan Desert Research Institute is excited to welcome author, biologist and naturalist James Cornett to the Crowley Theater on Thursday, April 14. Cornett will present “Can’t Live Without You: Hummingbirds and Ocotillos.”

James Cornett, who lives in Palm Springs, California, has traveled extensively throughout the North American deserts, including the Chihuahuan Desert. He holds B.S. and M.S. degrees in biology. During his career, Cornett has performed biological studies for California deserts since 1973 and served the Palm Springs Desert Museum from 1975 to 2004 as an instructor, curator and director. His 2011 book, The Chihuahuan Desert, is CDRI’s best-selling book. Among his many books sold in the CDRI Gift Shop are The Greater Roadrunner, The Splendid Ocotillo, Indian Uses of Desert Plants, Wildlife of the North American Deserts, and The Chihuahuan Desert.

CDRI holds the Conant Distinguished Guest Lecturer Program twice annually, in April and October. The lecture program offers an array of exciting topics relating to nature.

The lecture will take place at the Crowley Theater in Marfa, Texas, Thursday, April 14, at 7 p.m., and the institute promises an informative and engaging evening. Guests are invited to stay after the program for a reception and an opportunity to visit with Cornett. Admission is free.

An assortment of Cornett’s books will be available to purchase before and after the program.

Those seeking information can email [email protected] or call 432-364-2499.