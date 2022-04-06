Pilot who crashed plane outside Presidio arrested on human smuggling charges 

By Sam Karas

PRESIDIO COUNTY — On March 25, the Presidio County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tobias Penner Peters of Seminole, Texas, on multiple charges, including three counts of human smuggling, one count of evading arrest, and one count of deadly conduct. The arrest ended a three-month long manhunt after Peters crashed a plane with undocumented migrants onboard just past the Presidio-Lely Airport on December 30.

An eyewitness saw the plane crash from Highway 67, and rushed to help first responders render aid to the plane’s five passengers, undocumented migrants who were found in the desert near the scene in various states of distress. The Presidio County Sheriff’s Office speculated that the plane crashed because it had been deliberately under-fueled to counter the weight of those onboard — the plane, a Piper Cherokee 235 registered to Henry Neufeld of Seminole — only seats four.

Peters fled the scene, and remained at large until his arrest. Per court records, he is currently being held at Presidio County Jail as he awaits the filing of federal charges and an initial court appearance. On April 4, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Alpine filed a motion to issue a writ of habeas corpus requesting that the sheriff’s office “surrender and deliver” Peters to a U.S. Marshal for his first appearance in federal court as soon as possible. The court order was issued the following day. After his initial court appearance, Peters will continue being held at the county jail.

The Presidio County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to requests for comment, nor did they fulfill a public records request for arrest documents by press time.