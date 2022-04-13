OBITUARY: Irma Irelda Segura Luna Morales

By Big Bend Sentinel

Irma Irelda Segura Luna Morales, age 77, entered eternal life on Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Marfa, Texas, with her beloved family by her side.

Irma Segura was born on November 10, 1944, to Joe D. Segura and Vidalia G. Segura in Marfa, Texas.

Celebration of life memorial service was held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church followed by burial at Merced Cemetery in Marfa, Texas.

Irma Segura worked for many years as a bookkeeper/accountant for Pierce Motors. She also worked as a cashier at Sandy’s, and for the tomato farm. Her greatest life accomplishments were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She never failed to let them know how much they were loved and how very proud she was of them. Irma loved her family with all her heart and soul. She was a very giving and unselfish person — that was her secret, always giving without expectations. She was quick to help others and always gave the best advice. Her doors were always open with food cooking on her stove. Having a heart of gold was her best attribute. A true giver to the end, but also a fighter and a very strong woman. She had a strong spirit up until her last breath. She would say, “I’ll be okay, you guys do what you need to do.” It is the family’s honor for all to know that she was so loving and compassionate and gave it all she had.

She is survived by her sister Valerie S. Olivas, brother Roque Segura married to Ruby Segura, son Ari Luna, daughter Eli Luna, son Corey Luna, granddaughter Tara Salgado married to Charles Salgado, grandson Christian Luna, grandson Austin Guevara, granddaughter Andie Luna, granddaughter Rebecca Dominguez, grandson Arron Luna, grandson Jared Fuentez, grandson Alexandire Luna, granddaughter Ili Luna, great-granddaughter Zoey Salgado, great-grandson Aiden Salgado, great-granddaughter Melanie Guevara, great-granddaughter Dallas Salgado, great-granddaughter Skye Guevara, and great-granddaughter Keli Robertson.

Those preceding Irma Segura in death are her father, Joe D. Segura, mother Vidalia G. Segura, brother “Little” Joe Segura Jr., and daughter Keli Jo Morales.

Honorary pallbearers will be Christian Luna, Austin Guevara, Arron Luna and Jared Fuentez.

Online condolences may be left at: www.alpinememorialfuneralhome.com

Services have been entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home in Alpine, Texas.