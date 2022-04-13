OBITUARY: Luz Aranda Becerra

By Big Bend Sentinel

On Wednesday afternoon, April 6, 2022, Luz Aranda Becerra, 97, of Marfa, Texas, with her beloved family by her side, moved to her heavenly home. Luz was a godly woman who loved the Lord and her family and set an example for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren that will lead them all their lives.

Luz was born in Mexico on December 31, 1924, to the late Demtrio Aranda and Maria (Ponce) Aranda. She married the love of her life, the late Candelario Becerra.

Luz loved her Savior, the Lord Jesus, with all her heart, and she loved God’s word. Though she was a humble, gentle woman, Luz was nonetheless a powerful prayer warrior, and only heaven knows what a wonderful and eternal impact all her many years of faithful praying have had on her family, her friends, and the world at large.

Preceding Luz in death is her beloved husband, Candelario Becerra; two sons, Jesus Becerra and Jose Becerra; and one brother, Jesus Porras.

Those left to cherish and honor the memory of Luz are her daughters, Socorro Becerra, Maria Baeza, Dora Padilla and Mariana Gabaldon; her sons Eliseo Becerra, Manuel Becerra and Pilar Becerra; as well as 27 grandchildren, 65 great-grandchildren and 20 great-great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Luz were held on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Marfa First Baptist Church. Luz was laid to rest next to her beloved husband at the Merced Cemetery in Marfa. Those honoring Luz with one final act of love by serving as pallbearers were Junior Baeza, Ethan Zubia, Asael Zubia, Craig Gabaldon, Santiago “Chago” Padilla, Tony Saenz Jr., Daniel Becerra and Jesus “Chuyito” Becerra.

The Becerra family has entrusted Alpine Memorial Funeral Home with arrangements.

