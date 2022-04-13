OBITUARY: Mary Sanchez

By Big Bend Sentinel

Today our hearts remain broken as we mourn the loss of our beloved sister Mary Sanchez. Her bright light and big heart were gone way too soon, but we will always remember her warmth, love and generosity.

Although she left us way too soon on November 24, 2021, she taught us so many fundamental lessons through her short journey in this life about family and friends and the part they play in our short lives.

Mary was born in Alpine, Texas, on February 18, 1968, to Lucas and Sylvia Sanchez. She was an honor student in Valentine, Texas, and went on to graduate from Sul Ross State University with a degree in business administration. She spent her entire career working for the school district in Alpine, Texas. Although she never married or had children of her own, she adored her nieces Brooklyn and Scarlett as well as her nephew Rhett Lucas and spoiled them rotten. She would always make time for Brooklyn to come stay with her during spring break or the summer, and they would have a ball together. In a lot of ways, she remained a kid at heart. Mary was always up for fun and loved spending time with her friends. She had a passion for the cowboy way of life, dancing, and animals. On any given Thursday or Friday night, you would always find her helping out at the entrance at different sports events in Alpine. She was a devoted daughter to our dad and helped take care of him throughout his illness.

Mary fought hard for her life this last year but after multiple setbacks her body was tired and our dear Heavenly Father took her home where she is no longer suffering. She is once again reunited with our parents and pain-free.

Mary was preceded in death by our parents, Sylvia Porras Sanchez and Lucas Sanchez of Valentine and Alpine, Texas.

Mary is survived by one sister, Meg Blair, and her husband Troy of Springtown, Texas, as well as one niece, Taryn Wessel and her husband Danny, of Spring Branch, Texas along with one nephew, Cody Walker, also of Springtown, Texas. She is also survived by two nieces, Brooklyn Jett and Scarlett Blair, nephew Rhett Lucas, and many, many cousins and friends.

A celebration of life is being held in her honor on Saturday, April 23, at 9:30 a.m. beginning with the ability for those who would like to say a few words to speak at that time and Mass immediately following at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Alpine, Texas. Graveside services to follow at 2:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Valentine, Texas.