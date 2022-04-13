OBITUARY: Shanna Lee Cummings

By Big Bend Sentinel

Shanna Lee Cummings left this world suddenly on March 31, 2022, at the young age of 43.

She was born on February 19, 1979, in Ann Arbor Michigan and grew up in Gobles, Michigan, until moving to Temple, Texas, in 1991. She graduated from Temple High School in 1997 where she was a member of the marching band, choir and an accomplished flutist.

Shanna completed her undergraduate degree from the University of Mary Hardin Baylor in 2001 and a Masters degree from Union Institute and University; she studied English, literary theory and religion.

Shanna met her husband and soulmate David John Cummings at In The Mood Ballroom in Temple on May 3, 2003, and they were married in the Dallas LDS Temple on August 20, 2004.

Throughout her career, Shanna was always helping others. She taught English at Ellison High school in Killeen, Texas, as well as at Shoemaker High School.

They moved to El Paso in 2011 where Dave completed medical school and Shanna taught English at the El Paso Community College Valle Verde.

They moved to Las Vegas for a year, then Winnemucca for two years while Dave completed his medical residency and finally to Van Horn, Texas, in 2019 where Dave works as a medical doctor.

Shanna was an accomplished and published writer, as a staff writer/reporter for The Humboldt Sun for two years while in Winnemucca and then at the Van Horn Advocate. She had numerous novels complete and in progress and was always working on her writing and creative projects.

Shanna loved to play music, and she and Dave were in a band together in earlier years, where she mesmerized everyone with her voice.

Her many talents and hobbies included writing steampunk fiction, playing guitar, flute, ballroom dancing, singing, cooking, baking, gardening, reading books, crocheting baby blankets for Penny’s Pals, birdwatching, curating steampunk costumes, spending time with family including her beloved cats Tigger, Wicket, and most recent addition –– dog Zasha.

She is survived by her husband and love for eternity David John Cummings, brother Stacey Paul (Julie) Austin, nephews Alex and Stacey Austin, niece Macy Lee Austin, sister in-law Leah (Chris) Lombardi, nephews Corey and Nathan Lombardi, niece Emily Lombardi, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws, cats Tigger and Wicket (Bit Bit) and Zasha the dog.

Shanna is preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Lee Winsman Austin, father Dennis Paul Austin, grandfather LTC (retired) Louis Winsman Jr., grandmother Verna Lee Winsman, grandfather Delbert F. Austin, grandmother Mildred Austin, mother-in-law Rosemary Francis Cummings and numerous aunts, uncles and so many animals she loved dearly.

A viewing for family and close friends was held at the Scancio Harper Funeral Home in Temple, Texas, on Thursday evening April 7 from 6-7:30 p.m. Services were held on Friday at 3 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, following graveside at the Bellwood Cemetery.

She will be remembered and honored by her authentic and caring heart with the ability to purely love others.