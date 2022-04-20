Ballroom Marfa to host Music for Earth Day featuring a variety of musical artists 

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — Ballroom Marfa is hosting their first public music concert since the pandemic this Friday, April 22, Music for Earth Day, which will feature a variety of artists across two different venues.

Part of their current exhibition Kite Symphony by artists Roberto Carlos Lange and Kristi Sword, which closes May 7, the music show brings together a diverse and dynamic range of artists working creatively and collaboratively across genres to perform in honor of Earth Day. Lange worked in tandem with Ballroom Marfa Music Curator Sarah Melendez on their “dream lineup” of musical guests.

First performances by Lange, also known as Helado Negro, Li(sa E.) Harris and Jamire Williams will take place at 6 p.m. at the Ballroom Marfa Courtyard, followed up by a 9 p.m. live musical score by Jace Clayton (DJ Rupture), Lori Scacco and Newman T. Baker to accompany the exhibition film Star Scores at the Marfa Visitor Center. The concerts are both free to attend, but the gallery is requesting RSVPs through their website.

“All of the artists have multi-dimensional practices. They’re all really thoughtful and sensitive. They’re creating new work and a lot of them are improvisers. So, it’s not a traditional concert in that way. It’s a special experience,” said Melendez.

The film Star Scores, made by Lange and Sword, is currently on view at Ballroom Marfa as a part of the Kite Symphony exhibition. It was inspired by the dark skies and stars of the Big Bend. The artists lived and worked in Marfa to create the show during the pandemic, doing field recordings of nature sounds and more.

“The whole exhibition is really rooted in sort of the appreciation of the landscape,” said Melendez.

On April 22, Ballroom Marfa will also release the album Kite Symphony, Four Variations on vinyl in a limited edition of 100. The records will only be available for sale on-site at Ballroom Marfa and the gallery will host extended hours throughout the weekend of April 22.