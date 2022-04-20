Second COVID boosters available at some tri-county locations

By Allegra Hobbs

TRI-COUNTY — At the end of March, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized a second booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for those 50 years of age and older, and for certain immunocompromised individuals. The second boosters are meant to protect those who are at a higher risk for severe illness, hospitalization and death, per the FDA.

Tri-county residents who meet the eligibility requirements and received their first booster at least four months ago can get their second boosters at a variety of locations throughout the region, though hours and stipulations vary. The CDC has authorized mixing or matching when it comes to selecting boosters. The Big Bend Sentinel has compiled a non-exhaustive list below of places offering second boosters.

For the time being, second booster shots are not available in Marfa, at either the Marfa Country Clinic or at the Preventative Care Health Services (PCHS) Marfa clinic. Dr. Christie Alexander of the Marfa Country Clinic said they would like to start offering it in the future, though she isn’t sure yet whether there are enough people interested in getting their second boosters at the moment. She has fielded inquiries from patients, and refers them to locations in Alpine.

“In general, if they’re 50 and older, and it’s been 4 months or more, and they are at risk, if they’re going to be traveling, or in a part of our country where the case rates are high, then yeah, I’m saying go for it,” she said. “There have been no major problems shown with that second booster, so why not get it?”

Booster shots are free to receive, but some locations may ask for proof of insurance or a form of ID for reporting purposes.

Preventative Care Health Services (PCHS) is offering second boosters only at its Family Health Services of Alpine location at 1605 Fort Davis Hwy on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments only. Call ahead to make an appointment by dialing (432) 837-4555.

Prescription Shop Alpine has second booster shots available only on Fridays during regular business hours, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Patients need to call ahead to book an appointment, and should arrive early. Proof of vaccination card is required. Proof of insurance or some form of ID may be requested for reporting purposes. Call (432) 837-3498 to learn more.

Highland Drug in Alpine has second boosters available on most days, but the availability varies by week based on staffing. Those interested are encouraged to check the pharmacy’s Facebook page, where vaccine schedules are posted each week, for the most up-do-date information. Proof of vaccination card is recommended but not required. Call (432) 837-3931 to get available times.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is offering Moderna and Pfizer booster shots in Alpine, Marfa and Presidio during clinic hours. Patients should call ahead to make an appointment. To make an appointment at the Alpine clinic, located at 205 N Cockrell Street, call (432) 837-3877. To get the booster in Marfa, located at 205 E El Paso Street, call (432) 729-5045. Presidio residents can get the booster at 701 Bomar Avenue, and can call (432) 229-1540 to schedule an appointment.