BBT and Affordable Connectivity Program helping households connect

By Big Bend Sentinel

ALPINE – BBT is proud to participate in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) program. The new long-term benefit will help to lower the cost of broadband service for eligible households struggling to afford internet service.

The ACP provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward broadband service for eligible households. The benefit also provides up to a $100 per household discount toward a one-time purchase of a computer, laptop or tablet if the household contributes more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase through a participating broadband provider.

A household is eligible if one member of the household meets at least one of the criteria below:

Has an income that is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines ;

Participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC, Veteran’s Pension or Survivor Benefit, or Lifeline ;

Participates in one of several Tribal specific programs, such as Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance, Tribal Head Start (only households meeting the relevant income qualifying standard) Tribal TANF, or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations;

Is approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision;

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year; or

Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating broadband provider’s existing low-income program.

Households can apply in two simple steps: (1) visit ACPBenefit.org to submit an application, or print out and mail in, and (2) contact BBT and to select a plan. Additional information about the Affordable Connectivity Program is available at www.fcc.gov/ACP, or by calling 877-384-2575.