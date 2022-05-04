Marfa High School track team updates

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — The Marfa High School track team competed in a regional track meet on Friday and Saturday in San Angelo. Because no athletes advanced to state competitions this year, the meet marked the end of their 2021-2022 season.

The team consisted of 10 boys and 11 girls, with the majority of athletes underclassmen who will return to the sport next year. Coach Josh Kelly was hopeful for the future of the track program.

“I expect, with us getting our new track in, and the way we’re headed, I see us being a lot more successful in the future,” said Kelly.

For the girls team, Emily Hernandez competed in the 400 meter dash and finished 14th overall. Lesly Torres competed in the 100 meter and finished 15th overall. The girls 4 x 200 relay, which consisted of team members Torres, Andrea Garcia, Ummi Chanez and Loretta Rivera, finished 16th. The girls 4 x 400 relay, which consists of team members Hernandez, Garcia, Liani Salcido (who subbed in for Ummi Chanez, who was suffering from a recurring injury) and Torres, finished 16th. Garcia also competed in the 800 meter run and finished 11th overall. Torres competed in the triple jump, coming in 12th overall.

For the boys team, Marco Ruiz competed in the 3,200 meter run, finishing 13th overall. Nathan Peña competed in shot put, coming in 14th overall. In 110 hurdles, Ethan Zubia came in 7th overall. For boys discus, Peña came in 14th overall. Kelly said he hopes to put together boys relay teams next season.