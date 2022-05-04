OBITUARY: Patricia Shely Martin

By Big Bend Sentinel

Patricia Shely Martin, retired rancher, passed away peacefully at her home in Marathon on April 30, 2022.

Pat is survived by her three children: Ann, husband Walter Miller of Horizon City; Don, wife Bernice McKinney Martin of Marathon; and James, wife Dawn Quent Martin of Midland. Her husband of 60-plus years, Biddy Martin, preceded her in death in 2010.

Her grandchildren are Wesley and Lori, Cody and Leslee, Juston and Norma, Weldon and Benita, Shely and Ryan Adamson, and Kourtney and Andrew Bassett. She is also survived by four great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters and one great-great granddaughter.

Pat lived at the Shely ranch at and near Tesnus, and in Marathon her entire life, and was proud of being in Brewster County all those years. Her parents, Charlie and Cecil Shoemake Shely (both deceased) were sheep ranchers in Brewster County on land owned by the family since 1906. Pat was particularly close to her paternal grandmother, “Annie” Shely, and her cousin Fred Shely. Her only brother, Jack Hovis Shely, preceded her in death in 2009. She is survived by several sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews who love their Aunt Pat.

Pat was a role-model rancher’s wife in that she was always at Biddy’s side and could probably do everything he could. Pat and Biddy were inducted into the Big Bend Cowboy Hall of Fame in 2005. She is also mourned by many others, including those she helped Biddy mentor in ranching, roping and horsemanship including the Lee, Holland, Leary, Hofacket, Roberts, Yadon, and Moorhouse families, and many, many close friends.

Pat served as treasurer of the Marathon Cemetery Association and on the Marathon ISD School Board. She was an avid participant in the annual M2M and walked most days of the year to prepare for that 5K. Well-known for her baking, Pat generously shared her apple cakes or pecan pies with family and friends.

Ashes will be scattered at the family ranch in a private ceremony. The family will host a Celebration of Pat’s life at her home in Marathon on Saturday, May 14, from 2 to 5 p.m. Come as you can to share memories. In lieu of floral arrangements, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Marathon Library, P.O. Box 177, Marathon, TX 79842, or on their website at marathonpubliclibrary.org.

Services have been entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be left at: www.alpinememoiralfuneralhome.com