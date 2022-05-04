Sul Ross University names interim president

By Big Bend Sentinel

TEXAS –– Texas State University System Chancellor Brian McCall has appointed Carlos Hernandez, Ed.D., as interim president of Sul Ross State University. Hernandez, who has served since 2014 as chief financial officer and senior vice president for operations at Sam Houston State University, will assume office on June 4, 2022.

“Dr. Hernandez brings more than 30 years of higher education experience and expertise to his new role at Sul Ross,” said Chancellor McCall. “As chief operating officer at Sam Houston State, Carlos has played a central role in the university’s growth and success over the past eight years, and I am confident that he will make a similar impact at Sul Ross.”

In his current role at SHSU, Hernandez oversees the university’s budget, financial reporting, human resources, facilities, risk management, compliance, and campus security and police programs. He has more than 34 years of public higher education experience, including leadership positions at the University of Texas at El Paso, the University of North Texas System and SHSU.

Hernandez is currently president of the Texas Association of State Senior College and University Business Officers, a position to which he was elected by his peers across the state. A West Texas native, Hernandez attended the University of Texas at El Paso from 1984 to 2009, earning a BBA Accounting, a Master of Education and a Doctorate of Education.

“I am thrilled and humbled by the opportunity to join Sul Ross State University, to serve our students in Alpine, Del Rio, Eagle Pass and Uvalde and to be a part of their Sul Ross experience,” said Hernandez.

Hernandez will work to further strengthen SRSU’s academic programs, enhance the university’s student recruitment and student success efforts across all campuses, and continue to fine-tune institutional operations. He will also work with the system administration on legislative and budgetary priorities in advance of the 2023 Legislative Session.

Hernandez will succeed Sul Ross State University President and alumnus Pete Gallego, who is leaving the university next month.