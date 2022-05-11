Buy-sell-trade ‘Spring Fling’ event in the Davis Mountains Resort is back May 14

By Big Bend Sentinel

DAVIS MOUNTAINS RESORT — After an absence for two years due to COVID-19, and previous highly successful “buy-sell-trade” and artist-vendor Spring Fling events in 2018 and 2019 which raised proceeds for the DMR Volunteer Fire Department, another Spring Fling event will be held at the Davis Mountains Community Church in the DMR on Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The address is 500 Tomahawk Trail in the Davis Mountains Resort.

Those navigating their way to the resort should head west from Fort Davis, or east from Marfa along Hwy 17, or north from Alpine along Hwy 118; then along Hwy 17 turn onto Hwy 166 heading north about 10 miles. At the large rock sign labeled DMR, drivers can turn right onto the dirt road for about seven miles on the mail road. The church is on the right. This year, all proceeds will go to the Davis Mountains Resort Road Maintenance Crew for necessary items to work the dirt roads.

The large parking area in front of the church will have plenty of room for artists and vendors to set up their tables to “buy-sell-trade-barter” artworks, books, household items, tools, plants, music, jewelry, electronics, kitchen items, furniture, whatever (but no alcohol allowed). Not a “vendor”? Bring your stuff anyway! It’s time to clean out those garages, storage rooms and barns! Free set up, no fee required.

Also to be sold, with proceeds for the DMR road crew, will be a “bake sale” of cakes, brownies, cookies, pies, desserts and breads. And speaking of food, excellent BBQ brisket as well as free hot dogs and fixings and lemonade will be provided, with all donations going to the road crew. All donations are appreciated.

Other activities including raffles, music, kids activities and games will be provided.

In case of bad weather, the event will be rescheduled for May 21, 2022.

For more information, contact Tracii Logan (409.682.3881) or Deborah Lagarde (432.426.3739).