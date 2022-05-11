May 12 Letters to the Editor

By Big Bend Sentinel

Dear Editor,

From The Rotary Club of Marfa: Thanks to everyone in our community who helped support our golf tournament last Saturday. Your support makes it possible for us to provide college scholarships and leadership camp scholarships to our high school students and to serve our community in every way that we can. In particular we want to thank our sponsors: Marfa National Bank, Livingston Insurance Agency, Big Bend Coffee Roasters, Marfa Realty, The Sentinel Marfa, Skiles Properties LLC, Aster Marfa, Surber Ade, The Hotel Paisano, Livingston Ranch Supply, Marfa Country Clinic, Cactus Liquors, Mayor Manny Baeza, Fowlkes Cattle Co., Action Heating & Cooling, Lilliana Fields Architect, El Muerto Springs Ranch, 6 Whiskey, Marfa Burrito, Eddie Pallarez, Marfa Chamber of Commerce, Verena Zbinden, Triangle Quarter Horses, Frances and Eugenia Wright, The Austinite Guest House, Carmen’s Boutique Hotel, Ofelia McDonald, Ebikemarfa, Trey Gefers, Marfa Yards, Barbara Love, Ben Deluca, Oscar and Cheri Aguero, and Moonlight Gemstones. Thank you also to the folks who donated prizes for our raffle: Livingston Insurance, Celebration Liquor, International Woman’s Foundation, Lajitas Golf Course, Joe Williams for the Cloudcroft Lodge golf package, Dan and Virginia Platt, Big Bend Coffee Roasters, Marjo Skiles, Genevieve Bassham, The Sentinel Marfa, The Get Go, Eddie and Virgie Pallarez, Mary Lou Saxon, Martha Bumpas, Mark Morrison & Patrick Daley. And a big thank you to the Marfa Young Life organization for cooking and serving some great hamburgers. Last but certainly not least, thanks to all the golfers who entered the tournament, purchased lots of raffle tickets and came out to play a little golf and have a lot of fun. All of these sponsors and individuals contributed to a better future for the young people of Marfa, and to a better Marfa for all of us.

Larry Skiles, President

The Rotary Club of Marfa

To the Editor:

On behalf of all of us at the Chinati Foundation, I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported and participated in the John Chamberlain Building restoration and the reopening celebration on April 30.

We would like to thank Troy Schaum, Roslayne Shieh and Andrea Brennan at Schaum/Shieh; Curtis Stoddard, Eric Delanoy and Zach Warren at JC Stoddard Construction; Peter Stanley; and the many individuals on the construction crew for their dedicated work in restoring the building. Joey Benton and Faith Gay at SILLA; Elizabeth Farrell and Zeke Raney at MUDLAB; Fatima Anaza, Caroline Crawley, Elizabeth Davis, Tina Rivera and Jackie Zazueta for participating in the adobe apprenticeship program; Luis Madrid, Arturo Sanchez, Rene Sanchez, Rosalio Sanchez and Jesus Vasquez for their work on the adobe wall; Jim Martinez, Gabriela Bustillos, John Bustillos, Patrick Chivera Jr. and Eddie Lara for their work on the sotol garden. Shelley Smith, Tobin Becker, Shelby Rogers, Andrea Elizabeth Torres, 360 Art Services LLC, Miguel Leyva, Raymond Jacquez, Larry Bamburg, Mac White and Jeff Jamieson for their dedication to Chamberlain’s art.

We thank the many individuals and foundations who generously donated to the Chamberlain restoration project including the Chinati Foundation Trustees; Jack Dorsey, #startsmall and Matthew Goudeau; The Lenore S. and Bernard A. Greenberg fund in honor of Christopher Wool; John Wesley, Brooke Alexander, Hester van Royen, Rosina Yue and Nina and Michael Zilkha. Special thanks to Lee and Mike Cohn and Anthony and Celeste Meier for sponsoring free admission to the Chamberlain Building for the remainder of 2022. We are grateful for all of our members who support Chinati throughout the year and the many Marfans, West Texas locals, and visitors who spend time at Chinati.

We would like to express our gratitude to the following individuals and businesses who made the reopening celebration such a success: Don Boles, Luis Raul Sigala Buneo, Suntek Chung, Rob Crowley, Tim Crowley and the Crowley Theater, Albert Dominguez, Janet Enriquez, Virginia Flores, David Frances, Johnnie Gomez, Jorge Luis Tellez Guillen, Griselda Hinojos, Levi Hinojos, Buck Johnston, Rainer Judd and Judd Foundation, Marfa City Council, Marfa Police Department, Gory Smelley and Marfa Recording Company, Josh Sheppard, Kate Nye and Marfa Spirit Co., Margaret’s, Alex Marks, Eliseo Martinez, Penny Maxwell, Print Co., Chick Raybourn, Angela Reece and her team at Walter Burke Catering, Sarabia’s Sanitation, The Swifts, True Value, TxDOT, and Maria Ureste.

My sincere thank you to the extraordinary staff at Chinati who made the whole celebration possible: Sandra Hinojos and Jon Karst, Molly Bondy, Julie Carey, Hannah Marshall, Kathy Ridgeway, Michael Roch, Virginia Fierro Roque, Emma Ryan, Karina Salcido, Ingrid Schaffner, Edsel Vana, and our docents Shea Carley, Kathie Compton, John Ehrke, Glen Hanson, Kathryn Hinojos, Alex Kamelhair, Jessica Lutz, Kat McKenna, Ben Shurley, Matt Scobey, Nick Terry, and Rory Parks.

Jenny Moore, Director

The Chinati Foundation

Marfa