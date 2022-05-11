News Notice of Celebration of Life event for Chance Daniel Cook Subscribe By Big Bend Sentinel May 11, 2022 544 PM Share to Facebook Print this article Email this article A celebration of life and memorial for Chance Daniel Cook will be held this Saturday, May 14, at Vizcaino Park from 7 p.m. to dark. Chance’s mother, Rebecca, and sister, Sarah, will be in attendance from the Austin area. All are welcome. Stay in touch with The Sentinel Email* Related Local May 7 election results By Mary Cantrell , Sam Karas Buy-sell-trade ‘Spring Fling’ event in the Davis Mountains Resort is back May 14 By Big Bend Sentinel Las elecciones del condado y la ciudad se llevarán a cabo el 7 de mayo en el condado de Presidio By Mary Cantrell