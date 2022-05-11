News

Notice of Celebration of Life event for Chance Daniel Cook

By Big Bend Sentinel

May 11, 2022 544 PM

A celebration of life and memorial for Chance Daniel Cook will be held this Saturday, May 14, at Vizcaino Park from 7 p.m. to dark. Chance’s mother, Rebecca, and sister, Sarah, will be in attendance from the Austin area. All are welcome.

