OBITUARY: Cynthia Diaz Manriquez

By Big Bend Sentinel

Cynthia Diaz Manriquez, age 53, born in Alpine, Texas, passed away on May 2, 2022, in Houston, Texas.

Rosary will be held at Santa Teresa De Jesus Catholic Church, Friday, May 6, at 7 p.m.

Funeral services will be held on May 7 at 10 a.m. at Santa Teresa de Jesus Catholic Church with Father Victorino Loresca of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church officiating. Burial will follow at Desert Hills at 11 a.m. Arrangements are by Eternity Funeral Home.

Cynthia was born in Alpine to Louis and Margie Manriquez on July 25, 1968. She went to school in Presidio. She graduated from Sul Ross State University. She was an art teacher at Channelview High School for 22 years. She was involved in the band boosters club and the Catholic community.

Cynthia is preceded in death by her mother, Margie Manriquez.

Cynthia is survived by her daughters, Ashley Diaz and Kasmine Diaz, and by her father, Luis Manriquez.

Pallbearers will be Ramon Barriga, Leo Madrid, Tony Manriquez, Luz Manriquez, Alfredo Manriquez and Joe Portillo.

The family of Cynthia wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Ratan, M.D. Anderson staff, Channelview High School, and donors.