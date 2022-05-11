OBITUARY: Luz Z. Ochoa

By Big Bend Sentinel

On Monday, May 2, 2022, Luz Z. Ochoa of Marfa closed her eyes to her earthly home and was so gloriously welcomed to her heavenly home. She was 86.

Luz was born on March 1, 1936, in Hidalgo del Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico, to Guillermo Zubia and Concepcion (Galindo) Zubia. Luz married the love of her life, Esteban Ochoa, and together they built a loving and caring home.

Luz was laid to rest on Friday, May 6, 2022, at the Ochoa Family Cemetery in Presidio County. Those preceding Luz in death were her parents, her husband Esteban Ochoa and her brothers and sisters.

Those left to honor and to cherish the memory of Luz are: her children, Ida Dominguez and husband Danny of Marfa; Rene Zubia and wife Cecilia of El Paso; Ernesto Ochoa and wife Janet of Odessa; Alejandro Ochoa and wife Lydia of El Paso; and Concha Jimenez of El Paso; her grandchildren, Alex Downs, Alexis Ochoa, Rocio Landin, Conrad Dominguez, Abraham Zubia, Esteban Ochoa, Nicole Gonzales, Natalie Ochoa, Maribelle Jiménez, Patty Jimenez, Javier Jiménez and Alberto Jiménez; as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Luz’s special friends Melissa Covarrubias and Socorro Rodriguez for the love and support. A very special thank you for her beloved servant’s heart to Rocio Landin for her unwavering love, care and support that she gave to her beloved grandmother Luz.

The Ochoa family has entrusted Alpine Memorial Funeral Home with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at: www.alpinememorialfunerlhome.com