News

Marfa High School’s Alexis Gonzales competes in state golf tournament

Marfa High School junior Alexis Gonzales competed this week in a state golf tournament. Photo courtesy of Coach Curtis Pittman.
Subscribe

By Big Bend Sentinel

May 18, 2022 645 PM

KYLE — Marfa High School Junior Alexis Gonzales competed this week at a UIL State Golf Tournament in Kyle, Texas. 

She scored 119 the first day and 106 on the second day, for a total score of 225. While she did not place for the 1A category, Coach Pittman said she performed well and will be better prepared to come back to the competition as a senior next year. 

“I believe she learned a lot with this trip to state and it will help her next year make another run at state golf,” said Coach Curtis Pittman.

Related

Judd Foundation welcomes visitors back to Casa Perez for first Ranch Day in two years

By Mary Cantrell

 

June trial date set for Hector Flores, Jr., man indicted on child endangerment charge after going missing with daughter in Big Bend National Park

By Mary Cantrell

 

Marfa Farmstand to reopen for 16th season this weekend 

By Mary Cantrell

 