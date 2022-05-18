Marfa High School’s Alexis Gonzales competes in state golf tournament

By Big Bend Sentinel

KYLE — Marfa High School Junior Alexis Gonzales competed this week at a UIL State Golf Tournament in Kyle, Texas.

She scored 119 the first day and 106 on the second day, for a total score of 225. While she did not place for the 1A category, Coach Pittman said she performed well and will be better prepared to come back to the competition as a senior next year.

“I believe she learned a lot with this trip to state and it will help her next year make another run at state golf,” said Coach Curtis Pittman.