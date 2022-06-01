Ballroom Marfa to celebrate opening of ‘The Blessings of the Mystery’ exhibition with party

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — Ballroom Marfa will host a free event from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 4 to celebrate the opening of their latest exhibition The Blessings of the Mystery, featuring work by artists Carolina Caycedo and David de Rozas.

The exhibition will be open through September 4. Saturday’s event will feature music by DJ Calle of Las Reinas de la Noche live on the airwaves and in person at Marfa Public Radio, who is a co-host for the event. Refreshments for the event will be donated by Mission Distribution, Chateau Wright, Marble Brewery and St. Arnold Brewery Company.

For the exhibition, The Blessings of the Mystery, multidisciplinary artists Caycedo and de Rozas, who often work with themes of environmental justice, history, memory and Indigenous rights, created a new film and series of installations rooted in West Texas.

For the project, the artists researched connections and tensions between the cultural, scientific, industrial and sociopolitical forces across locations like the McDonald Observatory in Fort Davis, the Amistad Dam on the Rio Grande and the Permian Basin oil fields.

The exhibition’s central video-installation, The Teachings of the Hands, combines observational and experimental documentary with oral histories, reenactments and archival footage to highlight environmental memories and cosmologies of interconnected places across Texas.

The exhibition also includes a collection of original watercolors from the 1930s by artists and amateur archaeologists Forrest and Lula Kirkland that depict the ancient rock art of the Lower Pecos. On loan from the Texas Archaeological Research Laboratory at the University of Texas, these rarely seen plein air paintings document the original forms and vibrant colors of murals that were still visible in the ‘30s, before flooding, erosion and human interaction damaged or destroyed them.

To RSVP for the event, visit www.ballroommarfa.org/schedule-a-visit/