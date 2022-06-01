City of Marfa accepting letters of interest to fill council member vacancy 

By Mary Cantrell

MARFA — The City of Marfa is accepting letters of interest from community members wishing to serve on city council until June 28.

Letters of interest must be submitted in person at City Hall by 4 p.m. June 28. Letters should include information as to why the applicant would like to be a city council member, why they think they would be a good fit for the role and any relevant background information.

In order to be eligible to run for city council, applicants must be a U.S. citizen and must be 18 years of age or older. Applicants must have resided within the state of Texas for at least 12 months, and have resided within the city of Marfa for at least six months (and continue to hold residence within Marfa city limits). Viable candidates cannot have been declared mentally incapacitated without the right to vote and cannot have been convicted of a felony.

The current city council, made up of Mayor Manny Baeza, Mayor Pro Tem Irma Salgado as well as council members Raul Lara, Eddie Pallarez and newly-appointed Mark Cash, is seeking a final council member to fill the last remaining vacant seat. At the most recent city council meeting, council opted to solicit letters of interest in lieu of holding a special election and stated they would like to have the new council member in place before the budgeting process begins later this summer.

Previous council members Buck Johnston and Yoseff Ben-Yehuda left office this month. The May 7 general election would typically see citizens voting on new council members, but due to a lack of candidates applying for the open positions, the election was canceled.

The terms of Johnston, Ben-Yehuda and Pallarez were up this May, and only Pallarez chose to stay on council for another two-year term. Because the incoming councilperson will be appointed by council, they will serve a one-year, rather than a standard two-year term, and will have to go up for reelection in May 2023 should they wish to stay on council.

Marfa’s City Council creates policy for the town, approves the final city budget and assists in setting the vision and course for the city’s future through strategic planning. City Council also appoints local residents as members to Marfa’s Boards and Commission and Advisory Committees. City council meetings are typically held twice monthly.