Big Bend communities join national March for Our Lives rallies protesting gun violence

By Big Bend Sentinel

TRI-COUNTY — Local iterations of March for Our Lives, a national demonstration against gun violence, will take place this Saturday across the nation, with two local rallies taking place in Marfa and Alpine.

March for Our Lives is a youth-led movement born out of the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

“In the wake of the unthinkable gun tragedies in Uvalde and Buffalo, we’re taking our fight back into the streets to demand lawmakers act to save lives,” the March for Our Lives website states of Saturday’s events.

Marfa’s March for Our Lives will take place at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Presidio County Courthouse. Organizers are encouraging attendees to bring signs and speak at the gathering if they’d like. The group will start the march at the courthouse and move down Highland Avenue toward the Marfa Visitors Center (USO) ending at the outdoor Marfa Farmstand.

Alpine’s march will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and meet at the gazebo at Brewster County Courthouse, 201 W Ave E. There will be a formal presentation at the gazebo and afterward those wishing to display signs will do so on the main street by the courthouse or at Railroad Park. In addition to signs, attendees are encouraged to bring flowers or small objects for a memorial as well as chairs, water and snacks.

“Ours is a community of schoolhouses and public venues no different but in population than those already hurting. Enough is enough,” organizers of Alpine’s march wrote in an announcement.