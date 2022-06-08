MAC pool schedule set for summer season

By Mary Cantrell

MARFA — After experiencing delays due to lifeguard training and equipment delivery, the Marfa Activities Center Pool is fully open with a set weekly schedule as of Wednesday, June 8.

The deep end, which was previously closed, will now be open. The pool was originally scheduled to be open May 31, but due to lifeguard certification delays opened a few days later on June 3. The pool will remain open for the summer swimming season until August 6.

The pool will be open for water aerobics from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and for open swim from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. The facility will be available to rent for pool parties on Sundays for a rental fee of $150 and $100 cleaning deposit.

The total number of guests must not exceed 50 and there will be two lifeguards on duty during Sunday pool party rentals. Those wishing to rent out the pool must be 21 or older and need to schedule two weeks in advance, first come first served. Cancellations will be accepted without a penalty fee one week in advance. Interested parties will need to fill out a rental agreement with the city and will need to clean up after their events and take out any trash when they depart.

Regular admission will be $3 for adults, $1 for kids and seniors, $50 for adult passes for the summer, $25 for kids and seniors passes for the summer, and $75 for five-member family passes for the summer.

The age limit for unaccompanied children remains at age 8 or older. Parents of children 8 and up swimming without a chaperone will be required to sign waivers for their children upon first swim so the city can have it on file for the summer.

For more information, visit cityofmarfa.com