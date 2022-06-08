Marfa Chamber of Commerce to host basketball tournament

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — This Saturday the Marfa Chamber of Commerce will host a 3-on-3 basketball tournament starting at 9 a.m. at the Shorthorn Gym, 400 W. Columbia Street.

The tournament will consist of 16 teams coming from Marfa, Fort Davis, Alpine, Presidio, Van Horn and Fort Stockton. The tournament will be a 3-on-3 double elimination format and each team is allowed one substitute player. The winner of each game will be determined by the highest score after 20 minutes or the first team to 50 points. Teams will keep their own score and call their own fouls.

Spectators are welcome to come and cheer on teams at any point of the day. The championship game will begin at 5 p.m. The winning team will receive a $400 cash prize. Concessions will be for sale with proceeds benefiting the Chamber of Commerce. The basketball tournament was conceived by Chamber Board Member Patrick Rivera who is passionate about fitness, adult recreation and is currently earning his BS in Kinesiology.

“We have heard from city parks employees that they are seeing more people using the basketball court to practice for the tournament, which is so exciting,” said Director of Tourism Abby Boyd. “The idea that people are getting out and spending time with their teammates so they can show up and do their best is pretty spectacular. We are looking forward to a fun and friendly competition.”

For more information, visit http://marfachamberofcommerce.org/