OBITUARY: Sky Marshal Jones-Lewey

By Big Bend Sentinel

On May 31, 2022, Sky Marshal Jones-Lewey, a native of Uvalde, Texas, passed on from this life peacefully in her home on the east bank of Nueces River. Born on May 26, 1958, Sky was the only child and beloved daughter of a true western couple, Elmo and Marge Jones. She grew up in a swimsuit unless she was horseback chasing wild cattle.

From an early age Sky set her intention to work on rivers, and true to her word, she became one of our state’s strongest advocates for pristine streams and healthy watersheds. Sky dedicated her life to spreading knowledge, cultivating a passion for river protection and inspiring many others to do the same.

Sky was preceded in death by her parents Marjory Helen Scott Jones and Elmo King Jones. She will be dearly missed by her family, Jefferson and Cherie Lewey, Julie and Liia Lewey, grandchildren Jack Mathis and Sonora Sky, many friends and colleagues, and especially by the Nueces River.

Donations can be made in Sky’s honor to the Sky Lewey River Protection Fund, set up by the family and managed by the Hill Country Alliance at hillcountryalliance.org/skyleweyfund.