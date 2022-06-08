Schools

Scholarship recipients among Marfa ISD’s senior class

Subscribe

By Big Bend Sentinel

June 8, 2022 532 PM

MARFA — Listed below are the scholarship recipients among Marfa ISD’s senior class.

“Marfa ISD, and our 2022 graduates, sincerely appreciate the generosity of our scholarship donors,” wrote the school in a statement. “You, our valued donors, are providing a great opportunity for our students to further their education as they embark upon these new milestones in their lives.” 

CMC Business Scholarship: $2000, Hannah Ibarra

Kirr/Martin Family Scholarship: $1000, Juan Avila

Marfa Film Shop Scholarship: $1000, Febi Brimhall

Frontier Masonic Lodge #766: $1000, Soraya Vallez

Ex-Shorthorn Group of El Paso: $2500, Soraya Vallez; $2500, Dakota Martinez

Cynthia Hibbitts Memorial Scholarship: $500, Odalys Chacon

Marfa ISD PTO Scholarship: $500, Hannah Ibarra

Marfa Live Arts Scholarship: $1000, Febi Brimhall; $1000, Cristian Ontiveros

Ernest Chavez Memorial Golf Scholarship: $2000, Cristian Ontiveros; $2000, Ian Marquez; $2000, Ethan Zubia

Judd Foundation Scholarship: $2000, Odalys Chacon

Marfa Rotary Club: $3000, Cristian Ontiveros; $2000, Odalys Chacon; $2000, Soraya Vallez; $2000, Dakota Martinez

Marfa Athletic Boosters: $300, Ethan Zubia; $300, Odalys Chacon; $200, Jacynda Hernandez

Big Bend Sector Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Association Scholarship: $500, Odalys Chacon

Marfa National Bank Scholarship: $600, Odalys Chacon; $500, Cristian Ontiveros; $500, Uriel Torres-Hernandez

Marion Financial Corporation Scholarship: $7500, Odalys Chacon; $2500, Cristian Ontiveros

Pfeifer Scholarship: $30,000, Odalys Chacon; $5000, Soraya Vallez

UTPB Bold Promise Scholarship: $43,864, Cristian Ontiveros

Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award: $100, Odalys Chacon

Highest Ranking Graduate: $10,966, Odalys Chacon

Scholarship Total: $132,830

marfa high school
Related

At Marfa school board’s first bond workshop, safety improvements top of mind

By Mary Cantrell

 

MAC pool schedule set for summer season

By Mary Cantrell

 

The Rotary Club of Marfa awards $11,000 in student scholarships

By Big Bend Sentinel

 