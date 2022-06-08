June 8, 2022 532 PM
MARFA — Listed below are the scholarship recipients among Marfa ISD’s senior class.
“Marfa ISD, and our 2022 graduates, sincerely appreciate the generosity of our scholarship donors,” wrote the school in a statement. “You, our valued donors, are providing a great opportunity for our students to further their education as they embark upon these new milestones in their lives.”
CMC Business Scholarship: $2000, Hannah Ibarra
Kirr/Martin Family Scholarship: $1000, Juan Avila
Marfa Film Shop Scholarship: $1000, Febi Brimhall
Frontier Masonic Lodge #766: $1000, Soraya Vallez
Ex-Shorthorn Group of El Paso: $2500, Soraya Vallez; $2500, Dakota Martinez
Cynthia Hibbitts Memorial Scholarship: $500, Odalys Chacon
Marfa ISD PTO Scholarship: $500, Hannah Ibarra
Marfa Live Arts Scholarship: $1000, Febi Brimhall; $1000, Cristian Ontiveros
Ernest Chavez Memorial Golf Scholarship: $2000, Cristian Ontiveros; $2000, Ian Marquez; $2000, Ethan Zubia
Judd Foundation Scholarship: $2000, Odalys Chacon
Marfa Rotary Club: $3000, Cristian Ontiveros; $2000, Odalys Chacon; $2000, Soraya Vallez; $2000, Dakota Martinez
Marfa Athletic Boosters: $300, Ethan Zubia; $300, Odalys Chacon; $200, Jacynda Hernandez
Big Bend Sector Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Association Scholarship: $500, Odalys Chacon
Marfa National Bank Scholarship: $600, Odalys Chacon; $500, Cristian Ontiveros; $500, Uriel Torres-Hernandez
Marion Financial Corporation Scholarship: $7500, Odalys Chacon; $2500, Cristian Ontiveros
Pfeifer Scholarship: $30,000, Odalys Chacon; $5000, Soraya Vallez
UTPB Bold Promise Scholarship: $43,864, Cristian Ontiveros
Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award: $100, Odalys Chacon
Highest Ranking Graduate: $10,966, Odalys Chacon
Scholarship Total: $132,830