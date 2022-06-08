By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — Listed below are the scholarship recipients among Marfa ISD’s senior class.

“Marfa ISD, and our 2022 graduates, sincerely appreciate the generosity of our scholarship donors,” wrote the school in a statement. “You, our valued donors, are providing a great opportunity for our students to further their education as they embark upon these new milestones in their lives.”

CMC Business Scholarship: $2000, Hannah Ibarra

Kirr/Martin Family Scholarship: $1000, Juan Avila

Marfa Film Shop Scholarship: $1000, Febi Brimhall

Frontier Masonic Lodge #766: $1000, Soraya Vallez

Ex-Shorthorn Group of El Paso: $2500, Soraya Vallez; $2500, Dakota Martinez

Cynthia Hibbitts Memorial Scholarship: $500, Odalys Chacon

Marfa ISD PTO Scholarship: $500, Hannah Ibarra

Marfa Live Arts Scholarship: $1000, Febi Brimhall; $1000, Cristian Ontiveros

Ernest Chavez Memorial Golf Scholarship: $2000, Cristian Ontiveros; $2000, Ian Marquez; $2000, Ethan Zubia

Judd Foundation Scholarship: $2000, Odalys Chacon

Marfa Rotary Club: $3000, Cristian Ontiveros; $2000, Odalys Chacon; $2000, Soraya Vallez; $2000, Dakota Martinez

Marfa Athletic Boosters: $300, Ethan Zubia; $300, Odalys Chacon; $200, Jacynda Hernandez

Big Bend Sector Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Association Scholarship: $500, Odalys Chacon

Marfa National Bank Scholarship: $600, Odalys Chacon; $500, Cristian Ontiveros; $500, Uriel Torres-Hernandez

Marion Financial Corporation Scholarship: $7500, Odalys Chacon; $2500, Cristian Ontiveros

Pfeifer Scholarship: $30,000, Odalys Chacon; $5000, Soraya Vallez

UTPB Bold Promise Scholarship: $43,864, Cristian Ontiveros

Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award: $100, Odalys Chacon

Highest Ranking Graduate: $10,966, Odalys Chacon

Scholarship Total: $132,830