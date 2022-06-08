Stop by Kid’s Café on June 9

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — Marfa Public Library and MISD invites the community to visit Kid Café, a Summer Shakeup Restaurant Extravaganza, on Thursday, June 9, at 11:30 a.m. in the library’s courtyard.

At this year’s Summer Shakeup, the library debuted Kid Café, a camp where students visited local restaurants — Cochineal, Convenience West and Cloudy’s Desert Bistro — for a behind-the-scenes peek at working kitchens. At Cochineal, they visited their beautiful gardens and tried pickled quail eggs; at Convenience West, they saw the crew’s smoker and made homemade pickles; and at Cloudy’s they toured a food truck and designed their own tacos. After visiting each restaurant,

students decorated chef hats and aprons, taste-tested foods, and made their own recipes.

The week culminates on Thursday with students running their very own Kids Café in the Marfa Public Library Courtyard. Please stop by at 11:30 a.m. to have a very special meal, created and served by kids!

Many thanks to Oscar Aguero, Aubrie Aguilar, Brenden Cicoria, Cloudy’s Desert Bistro, Cochineal, Convenience West, Friends of the Marfa Public Library, Claire Lindsay-McGinn, Maria Medrano, Porter’s Marfa, Michael Roch, Suzy Simon, Kim Soto and Cary Wilson.