The Rotary Club of Marfa awards $11,000 in student scholarships

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — The Rotary Club of Marfa is pleased to announce that with the approval of a grant from Rotary District 5520, the club will be awarding one $3,000 student scholarship this year in addition to scholarships funded by the Marfa club’s own fund-raising efforts. The club is awarding four additional $2,000 scholarships.

The club selected Marfa High School student Cristian Ontiveros as the recipient of the $3,000 award. The $2,000 scholarships have been awarded to Marfa High School students Odalys Chacon, Dakota Martinez and Soraya Vallez, and The C. K. (Chuck) Stephenson Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Valentine ISD student Mekyla Siddiq.

The club supports the youth of Marfa as one of its most important community projects. The club would like to thank all the citizens and businesses in Marfa who have purchased raffle tickets, participated in our golf tournament, and have supported the Rotary Club in this community for almost 100 years.