By Big Bend Sentinel

June 13, 2022

To the Big Bend Community:

The Session of the First Presbyterian Church of Marfa confirms that Martha Bumpas is our Minister-in-Residence. We welcome Pastor Bill Cotman of Alpine to our community.

Signed:

Sara Herman, Clerk

Verena Zbinden, Treasurer

Elizabeth K. Burns, Member

Leana Clifton, Member

Jim Hall, Member