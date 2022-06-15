OBITUARY: Antonio “Tony” Munoz Pacheco

By Big Bend Sentinel

Antonio “Tony” Munoz Pacheco, of Marfa, passed away on June 9, 2022, in Marfa, Texas. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022, at St. Mary’s Church in Marfa.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Merced Cemetery in Marfa.

Arrangements are by Alpine Memorial Funeral Home. Antonio “Tony” Munoz Pacheco was born in Marfa, Texas, to Mariana Munoz and Antonio Pacheco on September 9, 1943. He has a twin sister, Viola Razo. He went to school at the historic Blackwell School in Marfa. He married Patricia Miller on June 1, 1963, in Marfa and they moved to California to raise a family. They were married for 20 years. In 1991, Tony met Laura Fry and they married on October 16, 1998. Tony was a faithful Oakland Raiders fan. Tony worked as a commercial painter for W.G. Thompson Painting in Northern California for 35 years. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the Army. Tony’s love for Marfa and his family brought him back to his hometown where he resided for the rest of his days.

Tony is preceded in death by Mariana Munoz, Antonio Pacheco, Patricia Miller, John Razo, Chon Sotelo, Jose Sotelo.

Tony is survived by Laura Fry; children Christine Carroll, Veronica Pacheco-Yax and husband Ronald Francis Jr., and son Daniel Pacheco; sisters Viola Razo, Lillian Garza, Yolanda Patton; brother Alvaro Sotelo; grandchildren Vanessa Freeman, Bryanna Francis; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Ricky Garza, Paul Garza, Clifford John Gordon, Aaron I. Razo, John A. Razo, Samuel Sailler, Juan Lara Jr. and Juan Carlos Villalobos.

Online condolences may be left at: www.alpinememorialfuneralhome.com