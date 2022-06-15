OBITUARY: Nelda A. Gallego

By Big Bend Sentinel

Nelda A. Gallego, 66, passed away on February 19, 2022, at St. David’s North Austin Medical Center in Austin. She was born June 21, 1955, in Alpine, the daughter of Santiago and Olga Gallego. She graduated from Alpine High School, Class of 1973. Following graduation, Nelda married Juan Llanez and was the loving mother of Jay Llanez Aguirre and Johnny Llanez. She

worked as the administration assistant for the Department of Behavioral and Social Sciences at Sul Ross for over four decades. She brought laughter, friendship and lots of attitude to anyone she came in contact with. If you were in her inner circle, you were one of the lucky few. She will be missed by many.

Praying of the most Holy Rosary will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian burial with Father Pablo Matta as funeral celebrant. She was preceded in death by her parents. Surviving include her daughter Jay Aguirre and her husband Curtis of Haslet, Texas; son Johnny Llanez; grandchildren Jocelyn and Elias Aguirre; four sisters, Rowena, Janet, Caroline and Denise; one brother, Jimmy Ray; many nieces and nephews; and the father of her children, Juan Llanez. Services have been entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home in Alpine, Texas.

