June 23 Letters to the Editor

By Big Bend Sentinel

I would like to thank the organizers of Pride Marfa. Pride felt safe, well organized, and the events were truly inclusive and celebratory. I look forward to next year’s event.

The City of Marfa has an opportunity with events like this to demonstrate its commitment to representation of all constituents through diversity, equity and inclusion. I felt proud of our little town when I saw the Pride flags lining Highland. My hope is that, next year, we’ll get to see the Pride flag flown on the courthouse grounds, just like flags flown for other events at the courthouse.

Thank you, again, to all the organizers for a wonderful event.

Lisa Kettyle

Marfa

________________

To Our Community of Marfa,

Friday’s actions by our distiller towards Sandro Canovas were unacceptable and deplorable. We do not condone violence-based rhetoric and are deeply disappointed by his actions, which resulted in his dismissal from our company.

While saying this doesn’t undo what was done last week, we do hope it inspires new conversation towards healing.

We would truly welcome the opportunity to talk personally about how we are operating moving forward, understanding that there are many perspectives in the overall conversation.

Josh Shepard (713) 560-9698

Morgan Weber (713) 410-2744

Seth Siegel-Gardner (713) 447-0358