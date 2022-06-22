OBITUARY: Catherine “Cathy” Louise Rainer

By Big Bend Sentinel

Catherine “Cathy” Louise Rainer left this world on June 18, 2022, to be with our Lord surrounded by her loved ones. Cathy was born on July 21, 1944, to John Larkin and Jennel Scott in El Paso, Texas. She graduated from Ysleta High School in 1962. She married Robert Rainer of El Paso. Four children were born to the couple (Melody Rainer of Capitan, New Mexico); Texas Rainer Temple (James D. Temple) of Alpine, Texas; RaeLee Rainer Hopkins (Henry Hopkins) of Caballo, New Mexico; Robert D. Rainer Jr. (Kdee Rainer) of Livingston, Texas).

She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Sul Ross State University in April 2011. Cathy owned and managed several large trucking companies throughout her prime and eventually retired to Alpine, Texas. All who knew her knew she was a force to be reckoned with. She loved with all she had and would do everything she could to help someone. She lived life large, loved her family and never met a stranger.

She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters, and husband Robert. She is survived by two brothers, four children, sixteen grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews that she loved so much.

Her passions included her family, painting, gardening and listening/dancing to music. She was a pillar in her own world and remained her beautiful self until the moment she left this world.

A celebration of life will be held in her honor in Alpine at the American Legion on August 4, 2022, at 6 p.m. There will also be a casting ceremony and reception in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, on August 6, 2022, at 3 p.m.

Online condolences may be left at: www.alpinememorialfuneralhome.com

Services have been entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home in Alpine, Texas.