OBITUARY: Ruth T. Garcia

By Big Bend Sentinel

Ruth T. Garcia passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones at her home at the age of 83 years. She was born on November 11, 1938, to Antonio and Francisca Torres in Mexico.

She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Magdaleno R. Garcia Sr.; children, Irma G. Estrada of Marfa, Danny T. Garcia and wife Valerie of Valentine, John T. Garcia and wife Rosemary of Marfa, Julina T. Garcia and wife Christina of Marfa, Magdaleno “Mack” T. Garcia of Valentine, Frances G. Cancino and husband Tony of San Angelo; grandchildren Adan Estrada Jr., Eva Rey, Hector Cancino, Eric Cancino, Cynthia Cancino, Jaci Garcia, Jessie Garcia, Lorraine Rojas, Saul Garcia, Aundrea Garcia, Cassandra Garcia, Alice Garcia, Jennifer Garcia, Catherine Garcia, Gilbert Garcia, Andy Garcia; 11 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, son Saul T. Garcia, son-in-law, Adan Estrada.

Visitation will be on Thursday, June 23, from 6p.m. to 7p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Rosary will follow at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Friday morning, June 24, 2022, starting at 10 a.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Valentine. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.mmoftexas.com.