Fort Davis’ Buffalo Trail Scout Ranch closes for summer season due to COVID outbreak

By Mary Cantrell

FORT DAVIS — Buffalo Trail Scout Ranch, a 9,000-acre boy scout camp located in the Davis Mountains which brings hundreds of scouts from around the United States every summer for camp programs, ceased operations on June 28, citing a COVID-19 outbreak as the reason for the premature closure.

Nathan Kramer, scout executive and CEO of the Boy Scouts of America, Buffalo Trail Council, said the decision to close came soon after operations began the week of June 19, when several staff members began to show symptoms of the virus. Those individuals were quickly moved into isolation and the camp began COVID protocols such as screening and increased sterilization.

“We regret not being able to offer the mountain top summer camp experience to the hundreds of youth and adults that were scheduled to come to camp this summer, but the safety of our staff, youth and adults had to be taken into consideration,” said Kramer.

Kramer said, as far as the camp is aware, no campers or adult chaperones were infected, which he attributed to the swift action of their onsite medic and other leaders. This summer, around 700 campers and adult leaders were scheduled to visit the remote mountain camp, including groups from Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth as well as Phoenix, Arizona, and upstate New York.

Buffalo Trail Scout Ranch offers programs for young scouts to earn merit badges and rank requirements. Campers participate in activities such as rock climbing, lifeguard training, wilderness survival and shooting sports as well as horseback and cavalcade programs. Full refunds will be issued to all camp registrants affected by the cancellation, said Kramer, noting the financial loss for the camp will be great — program and trading post supplies were already ordered and staff were already paid for training.

“The financial impact will hurt us, but it is the right thing to do for the Scout Units that worked hard to raise the funds to attend our camp,” said Kramer.