PHOTOS: 4th of July baseball game and fireworks

Local families and residents gathered under cloudy skies at Vizcaino Park on Monday for a July Fourth baseball scrimmage featuring the Los Yonke Gallos de Marfa followed by an evening of fireworks.
Photo by Mary Cantrell.
Photo by Mary Cantrell.
Photo by Mary Cantrell.
Photo by Cody Bjornson.
Members of the local baseball team, the Los Yonke Gallos de Marfa, in the dugout during a 4th of July scrimmage at Vizcaino Park on Monday. From left, Gabriel Gay, Cody Bjornson, dog Hal, Kirish Dirkson and Lindsay Hendryx. Photo by Mary Cantrell.
Michael Camacho. Photo by Cody Bjornson.