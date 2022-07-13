Chinati Foundation announces July Family Days

By Big Bend Sentinel

The Chinati Foundation is pleased to announce the continuation of July Family Days this summer. On three Saturdays in July, from 9 a.m. to noon, Chinati’s education department will host local families for free art-making workshops at the museum. Each event will offer a guided visit through one of Chinati’s installations, followed by a hands-on making experience.

Chinati’s first event, on July 16, will engage visitors with Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen’s Monument to the Last Horse. Employing Oldenburg and van Bruggen’s use of textural materiality as a jumping off point, participants will play with manipulating wire and plaster to make otherworldly creatures.

The event on July 23 will invite families to gather at the newly reopened John Chamberlain Building in downtown Marfa. Led by Chinati’s education intern Virginia Fierros Roque, this workshop will ask participants to consider Chamberlain’s dynamic spatial play. Returning to Chinati’s main grounds, families will experiment with creating sculptures with Shrinky Dinks, foam, wire and clay.

The final Family Day on July 30 will introduce families to basic darkroom photography. In Robert Irwin’s installation untitled (dawn to dusk), families will explore concepts of perception and light. Participants will then learn how to make photograms, a technique of directly exposing compositions placed on photo-sensitive paper to light.

Light snacks and water will be provided to participants. All ages are welcome; young children are encouraged to attend.

Enrollment is limited to 25 total participants per session. Please sign up for your workshop of choice by emailing Virginia Fierros Roque at [email protected]