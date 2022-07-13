El Cosmico to host Film Thursdays through month of July 

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — El Cosmico is holding a free Thursday night film series throughout the month of July in their beer garden hosted by summer camp counselor Chris Dyer. Doors open at 8 p.m. and films start at 8:30 p.m. Some snacks and drinks will be available for purchase.

The schedule is as follows:

July 14

Moonrise Kingdom (2012/PG-13/94m)

Directed by Wes Anderson

Starring Jared Gilman, Kara Hayward, Edward Norton

A pair of young lovers flee their New England town, which causes a local search party to fan out to find them.

July 21

Little Darlings (1980/R/96m)

Directed by Ron Maxwell

Starring Tatum O’Neal, Kristy McNichol, Armand Assante

Two fifteen year-old girls from different sides of the tracks compete to see who will be the first to lose their virginity while at a summer camp.

July 28

Wet Hot American Summer (2001/R/97m)

Directed by Michael Showalter

Starring Janeane Garofalo, David Hyde Pierce, Michael Showalter

Set on the last day of camp, in the hot summer of 1981, a group of counselors try to complete their unfinished business before the day ends.