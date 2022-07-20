OBITUARY: Timothy James Brown

By Big Bend Sentinel

Timothy James Brown passed away on July 5, 2022, of natural causes. He was preceded in death by his mother and father. He has a brother and two sisters still living in Montana. He was a maintenance man at McDonald Observatory in Fort Davis before his passing. He also worked at Napa Auto Shop and Quarter Circle Hotel previously.

He was born in Lewistown, Montana, on June 14, 1964. He was a Desert Storm veteran, as he was a sergeant in the Army. He held various jobs after his tour. He was a “top notch” locksmith on underground mines, a ranch hand, a parts delivery person and a maintenance man for more than one business. He took pride in his work ethic and there was not anything he could not fix or repair. He will truly be missed by his family, friends, and loved ones. We love and miss you. Tim. Love, your family and friends.

Online condolences may be left at: www.alpinememorialfuneralhome.com

Services have been entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home in Alpine, Texas.