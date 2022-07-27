Spay and neuter clinic coming to Alpine August 6-8

By Big Bend Sentinel

ALPINE — The Far West Texas Rescue Coalition is bringing a pop-up clinic to Alpine Saturday, August 6, through Monday, August 8, to provide spay and neuter services, vaccines and microchips for area pets and feral cats.

The clinic is open to pet owners from throughout the Big Bend region. The cost of $100 includes spay/neuter surgery, basic vaccines and a rabies vaccine. Microchips will be offered for an additional $10. No one will be turned away for inability to pay. All pet owners are encouraged to register for the clinic using the links found on social media and at alpinehumanesociety.org. This clinic is open to 200 pet owners and will also include services for feral cats.

This is the ninth clinic of the Big Bend Big Fix project. Clinics are temporarily stationed in various communities throughout the region in community centers, church halls and other available buildings. At each two- or three-day clinic, visiting veterinarians perform as many as 200 surgeries to help address the overpopulation of pets and feral cats. This clinic will include veterinarians from around the country under the umbrella of Animal Balance, an animal welfare nonprofit.

The Far West Texas Rescue Coalition is made up of area rescue organizations and shelters, including Alpine Humane Society, Jethro Homeward Bound Pets, Marathon Animal Shelter, Friends of the Terrell County Animal Shelter, Alpine Animal Services, Marfa Animal Shelter, Presidio Animal Shelter, The Underground Dog, Grand Companions, Pecos Animal Shelter, Dusty Paws Animal Rescue, Lucky Two Times Animal Sanctuary, Big Bend Pets and Cherished Pets Animal Rescue.

Alpine Humane Society and Alpine Animal Services are the hosts of this August clinic, with support from area sponsors. Donors and sponsors support the costs of hosting the clinics and help to subsidize those who cannot pay for the services. Donations can be mailed to: Alpine Humane Society, PO Box 1464, Alpine, TX 79831 or dropped off at the Alpine Humane Society Thrift Store and Cattery, 706 N. 5th Street in Alpine. Online donations can be made at alpinehumanesociety.org.

More information is available by calling 432-837-2532. Alpine Humane Society is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed.