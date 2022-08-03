OBITUARY: Gloria Luna Chavira

By Big Bend Sentinel

On Friday, May 27, 2022, with her beloved children by her side, Gloria Luna Chavira, 76, of Marfa, closed her eyes to her earthly home and opened them to a glorious homecoming. The community, friends, and family of Gloria are invited to share a meal, fellowship, and gather in remembrance of her life held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 3 p.m. at the Marfa Visitor Center – Historic USO Building 302 S. Highland Avenue in Marfa.

Gloria was born on February 20, 1946, to Augistine Luna and Seferina Ontiveros in Marfa, Texas. Gloria was an LVN at Big Bend Regional Medical Center for over 30 years and was in nursing for over 40 years.

Gloria loved her Blessed Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and served in various ministries. A ministry that was very important to Gloria was serving as mission coordinator for Rio Grande River Ministry. She held this position for over 30 years.

Those left to honor and cherish the memory of Gloria are her sons, Patricio “Patrick” Chavira Jr. of Marfa; David Luna Chavira of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Travis Salvador Chavira of Austin, Texas.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made in Gloria’s memory to:

Life Quest USA

4020 Edith Blvd. NE

Albuquerque, New México 87107

(505) 341-9383

Lifequestusa.org

The Chavira family has entrusted Alpine Memorial Funeral Home with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at: www.alpinememorialfuenralhome.com