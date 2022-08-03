OBITUARY: Herbert Lawrence Surber

By Big Bend Sentinel

Herbert Lawrence Surber, 84, of Marfa, passed away at his residence on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Graveside services will be held Thursday, August 4, at 10 a.m. at Marfa Cemetery, with Pastor Robert Fields officiating.

Mr. Surber was born in rural Kerr County, Texas, on April 15, 1938. He was a cowboy and was owner of Surber Ade in Marfa, Texas.

Mr. Surber is survived by his two daughters, Robbin Surber Myers of Fredericktown, Missouri, and Lauren Taqui of Dallas; two grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, William Surber; mother Beulah Clark; and wife Dorothy May Surber.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home in Alpine, Texas.

