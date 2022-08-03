OBITUARY: Sally Lou Bell Gooch-Parsons

By Big Bend Sentinel

Sally passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, surrounded by her family as she went to be with her Lord and Savior.

She was born in Marfa, Texas, on April 6, 1954, to Les and Helen Bell. She grew up in Alpine, Texas. Eventually, she moved to Marathon, Texas, where she graduated high school in 1972. In later years, she moved to Del Rio, Texas, where she then started B&S Services with her husband Bill. She later returned to her roots by expanding the business out to Alpine with the help of her daughter, Connie.

She was the middle of five girls. She is survived by her four sisters, Frances Byrd of Talkeetna, Alaska; Leslie Earline Williams (Mike Williams) of Alpine; Helen Joann Garcia (Larry Garcia) of Del Rio; and Celia “Lee” Billings (Kendall Billings) of Sanderson, Texas; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Sally was a loving mother to Connie and Bobby Gooch Jr. and his wife Michele; stepmother to

Geri, Christopher and Matthew Parsons; grandmother to Destany, Julia, Vanessa, Ryan, Blake and Brett Gooch; and great-grandmother to Jaxon Turner and William Proffitt. Sally was a beautiful soul, an amazing daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and friend to all. She was especially passionate about her faith, family, and cruising the Caribbean.

She was welcomed at the gates of Heaven with open arms by her parents Les and Helen Bell, her grandparents Dutch and Celia Acton, her husband William “Bill” Parsons, her nephew Logan Williams, her best friend Beth Martin, and many other loved ones.

Services for Sally will be held at Alpine Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make donations to Bloys Campmeeting Association. Donations can be sent to the following address or online at bloyscampmeeting.org.

Bloys Campmeeting Association

c/o Summer Webb

PO Box 34, Valentine, TX 79854