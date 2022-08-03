St. Paul’s hosts school supplies giveaway this Sunday

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will host a drive-up school supplies giveaway and ice cream treats to go on Sunday, August 7, beginning at noon. Please come by St. Paul’s, the rock church behind the Presidio County Courthouse, where volunteers will be handing out brand new backpacks filled with school supplies. We will also have ice cream sandwiches to go for everyone.

If you would like to contribute toward purchasing school supplies, please visit www.stpaulsmarfa.org and click the DONATE button at the bottom of the page. Marfa students will be very grateful for your generosity.

Everyone is welcome! If you don’t need supplies, please come by anyway and get an ice cream treat!