35th Marfa Lights Festival Sept. 2-4

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — The Marfa Chamber of Commerce has confirmed that the 35th Anniversary Marfa Lights Festival will take place Friday, September 2, through Sunday, September 4, 2022, at the Presidio County Courthouse in Marfa, Texas. All events are free and open to everyone.

The Marfa Lights Festival will kick off with food and business vendors opening at noon on Friday, September 2. Live music will begin in the evening with sets by Primo y Beebe, Hector y su Grupo Ambicion, both of Marfa, culminating in a performance by Destino Band of Midland, Texas, who continue celebrating the band’s 40th anniversary in Marfa.

Saturday, September 3, begins at 10 a.m. with a parade through downtown Marfa, led by Grand Marshall Jo Ann Rodriguez Betancourt, Jumano Nation of Texas tribal chair. Marfa is the traditional, ancestral, unceded territory of the Jumano Nation, Lipan Apache and Mescalero Apache past and present. Betancourt will be joined by those with Jumano and Lipan Apache ancestry and welcomes all who identify as Indigenous to march with her to lead the parade.

Entertainment continues after the parade with a performance by Presidio’s Mariachi Santa Cruz. Later, Marfa Live Arts will present an original play set in 1920s Marfa, “Juice Joint Criminals,” written for the occasion by Sul Ross student Caitlynn Almance. In the evening, music will continue with Marfa’s own Grand Tourists and La Reinas de la Noche and Alpine’s Puro Party Allstarz. The evening will cap off with a performance by the weekend’s headliners Erick y su Grupo Massore of San Antonio, Texas.

Sunday, September 4, is Family Day, and will kick off with Zumba at the courthouse led by Elizabeth Gutierrez of Marfa, Jessica Carrasco Meador of San Antonio, Angela De Valle of Presidio and Keila Vargas of Alpine. Marfa ISD’s Ballet Folklorico will be the weekend’s final performers at the county courthouse.

Ballroom Marfa will close out Marfa Lights Festival weekend with the West Texas premiere of MXTX: A Cross Border Exchange at the USO Hall, a collaboration of 10 musicians from across Texas and Mexico.

The Marfa Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for vendors and parade participants. For more information, please visit marfachamberofcommerce.org or email [email protected]

Future announcements will be made through the Marfa Chamber of Commerce social media pages and on their website.