Brewster County sheriff seeking Apine man wanted for harboring runaway girl

By Allegra Hobbs

BREWSTER COUNTY — The Brewster County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a man who has disappeared with a runaway teenage girl.

The man, identified as Pedro “Kiko” Hinojos Jr., 39, is wanted for enticing a child and harboring a runaway child. Both offenses are misdemeanors under the Texas penal code, though if a person charged with enticing a child is shown, in the process of a criminal trial, to have intended to commit a felony against the child, that charge would be elevated to a felony.

Hinojos, an Alpine local, was last seen by authorities on Sunday, when he was released from jail on a criminal trespass charge, said Brewster County Sheriff Ronny Dodson. Dodson said Hinojos is believed to have taken off with a 16-year-old girl shortly thereafter, and his office has been searching for him ever since.

“We don’t think his intentions are in the right place,” said Dodson, of Hinojos’ relationship to the girl.

The girl’s mother had reported her as a runaway, said Dodson.

Since putting out a call for public assistance on Monday, the sheriff’s office has received several tips about Hinojos’ possible whereabouts, but he hasn’t yet been located. Hinojos has been described by the office as standing at 5-foot-8 and weighing 175 pounds, with brown eyes and a shaved head.